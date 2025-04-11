'A location that worked for us': Former Seneca Mall lot on track for major retailer transformation

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After sitting vacant for more than three decades, the site of the former Seneca Mall is finally on track for redevelopment, with town leaders and developers sharing momentum for a long-awaited transformation.

The 56-acre property located on Orchard Park Road has remained an eyesore since the mall was demolished in 1994. However, not for long because plans for a multi-phase outdoor retail center are beginning to take a major step forward for the West Seneca community.

"We were lucky enough to have groceries already. So, we are trying to bring in sports, bookstores, soft goods and home goods. We try to bring a representative from all different retail categories into one setting, said Martin DelleBovi, Real Estate Director at Benchmark Streamline, the developer behind the project.

DelleBovi, an Orchard Park native, joined project attorney Ralph Lorigo and Carmina Wood Design engineer Chris Wood in presenting development plans to the West Seneca Planning Board, Thursday evening. The team shared their vision for a mixed-use complex that addresses a long-standing need in the southern region of Western New York.

"Today is simply a recommendation by this board on the zoning change. So, in order to do some of the uses on the property, the zoning needs to be changed to C2S which would allow for a fueling facility and drive-thru restaurants," said Margaret Bebak, chairperson of the West Seneca Planning Board.

"Based on the location, based on the infrastructure that's available, and based on the fact that we feel that the southern part of our Western New York area is underserved for new retail development, we felt that it was a location that worked for us," DelleBovi said.

While DelleBovi said there have not yet been any confirmed retailers for the location, but there was some talk about a Costco coming to that location had circulated earlier in the year.

The proposal includes zoning changes to allow for commercial amenities like fueling stations and drive-thru restaurants.

Benchmark Streamline anticipates the project will be implemented in three phases, with construction slated to begin in October 2025 and the final phase wrapping up by January 2028.

"It is 56 acres that are shovel-ready to be developed. You have all the infrastructure here. You have the 219, the I-90 and the 400 that all converge at this location. It's the perfect location and you have a town that wants to see this all developed," Lorigo said.

In addition to new commercial space, the developers also plan to add residential units into the design.

"We're proposing about 500,000 square feet of new commercial space; 2,700 parking spaces at this point. Again, most of that stuff is in flux until we get the actual tenants," Wood said.

The Planning Board is now preparing to send its zoning recommendation to the Town Board, which will ultimately vote on whether the project can move forward. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson told me a date for that meeting will be announced soon.