'A dream come true': Buffalo Bros Burgers goes from pop-up in trailer to brick-and-mortar in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bros Burgers started as a pop-up business in a little trailer and is now a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Village of Hamburg.

Specializing in smash burgers, it is now open at 180 Buffalo Street in Hamburg.

“This is really a dream come true,” said Corey Rowell, the proud owner of Buffalo Bros Burgers. “We’ve been working for it for a very long time. And we just have been really taking our time and trying to perfect the burger.”

They did a soft open last week, concentrating on in-store orders only.

Greg Kwiatek, the chef, demonstrated that “perfect” technique on the grill in the back of the new restaurant. He showed how he puts together an “Oklahoma-style” smash burger. He throws two mounds of ground beef on the hot surface and then uses a metal tool to smash it thin. Then he sprinkles a handful of shaved onions right into the patties.

“So the onions are flavoring the beef and then when we flip it they'll get a nice caramelization on it as well,” Kwiatek said.

The patties go on a potato roll, with house-made bread and butter pickles, a slice of American cheese, and get slathered with “Bros” sauce.

Buffalo Burger Bros also offers a tasty twist on onion rings which they call Bro-nions — pickled red onions that are battered and then deep fried.

“And then I would finish it with a chocolate or vanilla milkshake,” Rowell said. And that of course comes with whipped cream and a cherry on top.