Hamburg Brewing Company hosts Veterans Benefit to remember fallen heroes and raise money

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Brewing Company welcomed neighbors on Memorial Day to remember our fallen heroes and raise money for two organizations benefiting veterans and their families.

Proceeds from the brewery's annual Veteran's Benefit will go toward the Project 33 Memorial Foundation and the Buffalo Blues.

"Our mission is to honor fallen Special Operations Forces since 9/11," Chris Yaw, Vice President of Project 33, said. "Every year, we select an individual honoree and work with that honoree's family ... all of our fundraising efforts throughout the year ultimately go toward a charity of the fallen service member's family's choice."

The 2024 Project 33 honoree is U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Marcus V. Muralles who passed away in 2005 near Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

The money raised from Monday's event also goes towards the Buffalo Blues — who have put on 75 local concerts to raise money for veterans.

"I've had 273 musicians play for us, not one of them take a dime," Rick Suto, Director of Buffalo Blues, said. "It's a volunteer organization. All of the monies goes to support over 31 local veterans charities.

Including the proceeds from this event, Suto said the organization has donated $275,000 to veterans in the area.

The day was filled with live music, dancing, food and drinks.

"Take this day as a day of celebration," Yaw said. "Please don't take away the BBQs, the beers, the good times that people have on Memorial Day. You're supposed to have all that."

However, Yaw said to also use the day as an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought for our country.

"Even if it's looking up one individual and learning his or her story and saying their name — taking a moment to understand the gravity of what they did in support of the United States of America," said Yaw.