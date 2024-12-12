A Day in the Life: Ride along with Orchard Park plow driver working to clear heavy lake effect snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Orchard Park Deputy Highway Superintendent Chris Kuhnle arrived for work at 2 a.m. on Thursday to help remove the more than two feet of lake effect snow that fell throughout the morning.

"I'll be here until I have to leave," said Kunhle. "It's my job and responsibility for the position I'm in to make sure roads are good to go. I leave when I'm comfortable knowing the roads are all set."

"The town highway department plows 120 miles of road every time it snows," explained Kuhnle. "One go around in perfect conditions takes us four hours, but today took us around seven to eight."

He said that's due to snow being blown around causing visibility issues at times for plow drivers.

Kuhnle has been driving plows for 11 years, and said he "loves it."

I jumped in the plow truck with Kuhnle on Thursday, sat in the passenger seat and became the plow wingman as he took me through part of his day.

WKBW 7 News' Michael Schwartz operates the wing plow for the Town of Orchard Park

By 1 p.m. roads were in better shape, but a travel ban remained in effect for Orchard Park. Buffalo Bills practice was canceled on Thursday, due to the amount of snow that fell Thursday morning.

Kuhnle and his dedicated crew only plow town roads, and even though Abbott Road near the stadium is a county road, he's still busy preparing for gamedays.

"This is how it is plowing the roads in Bills country," said Kuhnle proudly.