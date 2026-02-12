'A celebration': 300+ Hamburg students show off their musical talents at Fiddle Fest

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a musical tradition in Hamburg that dates back decades, where hundreds of students show off their talents on string instruments at Fiddle Fest.

"We are training really hard in our school to try to play for our families to show them what we have accomplished over the years," said Magda Cerrone, 5th grader and violinist. "It's exhilarating."

It's a night on stage for students from 4th-12th grade at varying levels to perform, playing fiddle, cello, viola and more.

"Instrument helps you build skills," said Madison Sherry, 5th grader and violinist. "I love playing for the music and sound and being able to accomplish something."

They've been practicing since the school year started, working to memorize the music for the show. Each time students memorize a song, they add a ribbon to their instrument.

Taylor Epps Ribbons on a student's violin

By performing all together, the goal is to show the younger students what's possible and remind older students where they started.

"It's a bit nostalgic, I remember when I was that age, I'm so honored to encourage them," said Olivia Zientek, senior and fiddler. "A celebration of how far you've come."

Zientek is off to the Berklee School of Music once she graduates. She credits Hamburg's music program with helping her get there.

It'll be a packed house, but all are welcome to come see this talented bunch perform a medley of songs at Hamburg High School from 7 pm.