'A bureaucratic nightmare': WNY Veterans raise concerns over VA healthcare system

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York veterans, like Mike Valent, are raising concerns over care at the VA Medical Center.

Valent said sometimes if vets get an x-ray, doctors contact patients months later.

"If you're in pain, that doesn't work," Valent said.

Valent, a Vietnam vet, said he has been having painful issues with his feet.

WKBW

I asked Valent if he is receiving immediate care for that.

"No, I'm getting nothing," Valent responded. "I know a lot of guys just gave up. They live with their conditions or their problems. You know?"

Bernie Romanowski, a Vietnam vet and a retired Lieutenant Colonel, said he's experienced problems too.

"There's a backlog. Staffing is overwhelmed. A lot of veterans' issues aren't really handled. They get pushed back," Romanowski said.

WKBW

He said the VA does a lot of good. Last year the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the WNY VA healthcare system five stars, but Romanowski said he is hoping to see some improvements made.

"It's a bureaucratic nightmare," Romanowski said.

Assemblyman Pat Burke invited vets for a roundtable discussion at the American Legion Matthew Glab Post in Lackawanna to hear from these vets.

"And really what we're finding that it's a bureaucratic mess. You know, it's not ill intent, it's people who are overworked, understaffed and a lot of need, and then you need to meet multiple steps," Burke said.

Assemblyman Pat Burke's Office

There is a survey for veterans to share their experiences if they didn't make the meeting.

"And then we take that to the VA, and hopefully they are responsive to that, and if they're not, then we have another conversation," Burke added.

I did reach out to the VA about these concerns and was told there would not be a statement until Wednesday.

Meantime, Valent is hopeful these conversations will spark change.

"The veteran should...come first," Valent said.