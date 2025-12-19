'A blessing to WNY': Town of Hamburg names new community center after West Herr Chairman Brad Hafner

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — In December of 2026, the Town of Hamburg plans to open the Brad Hafner Senior and Community Center, named after a man whom everyone likes.

"We don't like Brad Hafner, we love Brad Hafner," said Scott Bieler, President and CEO of West Herr.

Hafner is the Chairman of West Herr and hired Bieler when he was just 21. The pair has been working side by side for 50 years.

"He's truly a blessing for WNY," said Bieler. "For him to be finally really recognized for all he's done for the community is well deserved in my opinion."

Hafner started as a car salesman in 1950. He's now 97 and still comes to work three days a week.

"It's not a job, I like coming in; I like working with people. 90% of our customers are fantastic, the other 10%..." Hafner joked.

His empathy, helpful nature and hard work in the community are reasons why leaders in the Town of Hamburg decided to put his name on the building.

"One of the pillars of our business community is West Herr, and of course, Mr. Hafner is a big part of that," said Beth Farrell Lorentz, Supervisor-Elect for the town. "We had a challenge to come up with a new facility for our seniors in our community, and we met that challenge, and we're so excited for what the future holds."

The center will sit on the Nike site on Lakeview Road near the ice rink, expected to open in December 2026.

"I'm amazed! If I had it any better, I'd think I was in heaven already," said Hafner. "When I walk down the street, I don't worry, oh bo,y that guy's got money, that guy's got this, I want them to say, he's a good guy."