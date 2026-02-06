'A big impact': Orchard Park students go all out for PJs for P.U.N.T. fundraiser

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park students are getting cozy for charity, with PJs for P.U.N.T.

"Just incredible, just fills my heart, it's my favorite day of the year," said Kelly Barnhart, teacher at Windom Elementary. "Kids talk about emptying their piggy banks just to help make a difference."

Barnhart is a first-grade teacher who's firsthand felt P.U.N.T. Pediatric Collaborative's impact.

"My son Carson, when he was 5 months old, was diagnosed with brain cancer," she said. "When we were going through that unimaginable journey, PUNT was there for us in ways we didn't even know we needed."

So, she made it her mission to give back so P.U.N.T. can help other families going through the same thing.

Carson is now in the second grade and wore his Minecraft pajamas to South Davis Elementary.

"A celebration because P.U.N.T. helps many people who were sick," said Carson. "It helps other people; they have to leave their job, and they'll give them a gift card and other stuff."

Over the past four years, the Orchard Park Central School District has raised more than $40,000.

"That's a big impact for us," said Jonathan McGrath, Director of Mission Advancement for P.U.N.T. "We're paying an average of $20,000 in bills for families right now."

The hope is that this raises awareness, teaches students the importance of giving back and changes families' lives.

