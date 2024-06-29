$500K Phase 2 design up for discussion for Buffalo Creek Floodplain Reconnection Project

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The next step in addressing a problem West Seneca residents are no stranger to was reintroduced in a public meeting.

For decades, flooding due to the Buffalo creek has created headaches.

A public meeting for Phase II of the Buffalo Creek's Reconnection Project took place Friday night.

For more than two years, the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper (BNW) and the Town have studied the creek, searching for opportunity to alleviate the flooding.

With protecting your property top of mind, 7 News' Pheben Kassahun headed over to the meeting to learn what is next in this mitigation process, as two neighbors share their experiences living along the creek.

The $500,000 design was up for discussion for the second design phase for the Buffalo Creek Floodplain Reconnection Project.

It is funded by the National Coastal Resiliency Fund.

The BNW and the Town of West Seneca are sponsors of the project.

"A floodplain is a natural solution to alleviate floodwaters by extending the area that that water has to travel so it can flood into the floodplain instead of neighboring houses," Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper senior program manager Katherine Winkler said.

The presentation included the BNW's plan to create this nature-based solution.

The project site on buffalo creek in the town is upstream of the creek's connection to the Buffalo River.

The area has experienced a long history of flood damage and impacts associated with rapid snowmelt heavy, rainfall, and ice jams.

Since the 1920s, the Town of West Seneca has seen a population increase of nearly 500%, which has eliminated critical floodplains along the streams to store water during flood events.

"Once you build it, it's really just lowering the banks, grading and added some needed vegetation to slow the water down but also provide habitat but it's one of those projects you don't have to maintain," Winkler added.

Neighbors were able to give input on the design.

West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson was also in attendance.

The burden has been on the West Seneca community and neighbors of the Buffalo Creek for years, especially for Michael Machnica, who lives in the Lexington Green Neighborhood.

"There was a significant flood two years ago, where we got ten inches of water in the back shed and several feet underneath our back porch," Michael Machnica said. "It's very encouraging that there was a good turnout here for people to be able to express their opinions."

Evelyn Hicks said during ice jam flooding the water overruns the bank on both sides of the creek.

West Seneca resident Evelyn Hicks said, "It's gone into neighborhoods. We have had people evacuate their homes and we've had substantial property damage because of these historic floods are happening more often."

She told Kassahun this project will improve the quality of life for her and her neighbors.

Hicks said, "In West Seneca, you really can't go from Point A to Point B without crossing a bridge. We have a lot of creeks in this area, and there's a lot of water."

Construction will begin in 2025.

It will be followed by a one year period of establishment, just to ensure everything is growing and there are not any big washouts of the soils.

