31 year-old Jamestown man arrested after bike pursuit

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department arrested 31 year-old Joseph James on Saturday after attempting to conduct a street check on him on Saturday at 11:30am.

He had a confirmed felony arrest warrant outside of Jamestown. According to officers, James disregarded their commands and led them on a short pursuit on his bicycle.

A few blocks away, James struck a marked patrol car with his bicycle and was taken in by police. He was transported to Jamestown City Jail.

James was charged with Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest and several traffic tickets on top of his felony arrest warrant. He is pending arraignment for Jamestown City Court.