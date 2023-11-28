12-year-old in critical condition after crash involving 10 vehicles in Wales

WALES, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crash Monday in the Town of Wales that involved 10 vehicles and 18 people.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident on Route 20A around 4:40 p.m. Deputies reported near-whiteout conditions and heavy snow at the time of the crash.

After the crash, authorities say people were leaving their cars to get off the road due to oncoming traffic striking their vehicles.

Investigators say the 12-year-old boy who was traveling with his family was then hit by another vehicle as he was trying to get off the road.

The boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he is listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

All of the other individuals involved in the crash are being treated by Wales Center Fire for minor injuries.