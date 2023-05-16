Southtown Salt Cave adds surrey bikes to their heath and wellness business

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — Southtown Salt Cave just purchased four surrey bikes which means there is a new way to see the sites in the village of Hamburg. Owner Pam Toole says that response has been "Unbelievable. People love them."

Pam says the four thousand dollar vehicles were purchased through a CARE grant. They seat four adults and will hold two small children and they run strictly through pedal power.

The business includes a large salt cave, Infrared Sauna with Chromotherapy, Hand and Foot Detox Session, Reiki, and many other services including tooth whitening a gift shop and meeting room.

Pam, a registered nurse says surrey bikes are a great addition to their health and wellness services, adding "What we wanted to do was find a way to carry on some wellness in our Summer months."

Southtown Salt Cave is in the Hamburg Village Square at 140 Pine St, Hamburg, NY 14075 There is more information about their services and the surrey bike rentals at their website.