BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Southside Elementary School in Buffalo went into lockdown for a short period of time Monday after the report of a student who may have had a gun.

According to Buffalo police, the call came in around 9:40 a.m. for the report of a student who may have had a gun. Officers responded and the school went into lockdown so the building could be searched.

Police said after a search it was determined a student had two water pistols.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m.