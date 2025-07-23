Zoar Valley Coalition fights to protect centuries-old trees from logging in Cattaraugus County

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of scientists and community members are working to protect the ancient trees of Zoar Valley Gorge near Gowanda from potential logging plans.

"It really feels like a sacred place," said Zoar Valley Coalition Vice President Terry Belke.

The Zoar Valley Gorge, filled with birds and trees hundreds of years old, offers visitors an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"It's just very peaceful, and it helps to re-energize," Lynn Kenney said.

The Zoar Valley Coalition, comprised of scientists and concerned community members, observed bright orange slashes on trees along the upper gorge of Zoar Valley in 2024. These trees were marked to be logged to allow for new tree growth on the forest floor.

For the group, this was just the beginning of a fight to stop the potential logging of these ancient trees.

"Just being able to protect this area," said Belke. "Well, it comes up again. Here we are 20 years later, and we're fighting for this area again."

Now that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has halted plans for logging the area until it reevaluates this fall, the Zoar Valley Coalition wants to ensure this area stays wild.

"This is really the worst place to want a log; the site selection is very problematic," Kenney said.

The Zoar Valley Coalition hopes to educate the public on what this old-growth area can offer by hosting hikes, including one scheduled for this Saturday.

"I feel good with what we've accomplished so far, but there's more that still needs to be done, and we need the public support to help us to keep," Kenney said.

