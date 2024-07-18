'Without us, there wouldn’t be food': Next generation of WNY farmers lift up shrinking agriculture industry

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — People are moving out of rural areas and leaving the agriculture industry in bulk.

According to data from the International Labor Organization, worldwide, the percentage of people who work in agriculture has dropped from 44% in 1991 to 27% in 2019.

At home in the United States, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of nationwide farm workers to drop by 2% by 2032. Additionally, it also projects farm owners/manager jobs to drop 5% in that same period.

I made the trip to the Chautauqua County Fair to meet the future farmers supporting our shrinking farm industry.