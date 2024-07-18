'Without us, there wouldn’t be food': Next generation of WNY farmers lift up shrinking agriculture industry

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — People are moving out of rural areas and leaving the agriculture industry in bulk.
According to data from the International Labor Organization, worldwide, the percentage of people who work in agriculture has dropped from 44% in 1991 to 27% in 2019.
At home in the United States, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of nationwide farm workers to drop by 2% by 2032. Additionally, it also projects farm owners/manager jobs to drop 5% in that same period.
I made the trip to the Chautauqua County Fair to meet the future farmers supporting our shrinking farm industry.
“It’s not just for us, we feed other people, and without us, there wouldn’t be food,” 19-year-old Hannah Schauman said.
“The agriculture industry right now is very slim, and I’d like to help with it any way I can,” 19-year-old Lydia Covert said. “Right now, I’m going to school for agriculture science. I want to open up a butcher shop.”
“Unfortunately, the outlook [on the industry] isn’t great, but it’s a community that will never die,” Agriculture Teacher at Randolph Jr./ Sr. High School, Arissa Hitchcock said.
Q: Why is it so important we pour into our younger generations in these kinds of ways?
“Because, Honestly, we can’t survive without agriculture.”
“I had an interest in it after seeing my dad’s passion for it,” 19-year-old Leighanne Swan said. “It’s outstanding what it has taught me, it’s amazing… I feel it shows hard work and builds character in a person.”
“It’s tough stuff, but at the end of the day, it’s all about what you do it for,” 16-year-old Collin Crawford said. “I would like to own a family farm someday.”