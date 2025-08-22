'We provide a quiet helping hand': The Bob McCarthy Foundation continues its legacy of giving in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly 20 years, the Bob McCarthy Foundation has quietly provided essential support to families across the Southern Tier.

From food and heating assistance to educational and medical support, the organization continues to honor the legacy of its founder, Bob McCarthy, a man remembered as always willing to give the shirt off his back.

Founded by McCarthy nearly two decades ago, the foundation began as a grassroots effort to remove barriers and provide immediate help to those in need.

Today, it still operates with that mission in mind, cutting through red tape to provide direct aid where it's needed most.

Greg Cappelli, chair of the foundation’s board, said McCarthy’s spirit continues to guide their work.

“He was a man who helped to the point where if you needed the shirt off his back, he’d gladly give it to you, even if he didn’t have a backup shirt to put on,” Cappelli said.

That same mindset continues to drive the foundation today. It partners closely with local organizations, such as the Ellicottville Food Bank and Interfaith Caregivers, to meet growing needs throughout the community.

Cappelli said that while Ellicottville is often viewed as a wealthy area, there is a service industry beneath the surface that struggles to keep up with rising costs.

“Everyone looks at Ellicottville and thinks it’s a rich city, and there’s some truth in that,” he said. “But in order to support those many visitors, you have a service industry that isn’t quite wealthy.”

The foundation supports a wide range of initiatives, including a medical loan center, youth programs, scholarships, and seasonal assistance for families during the holidays. Cappelli describes it as offering a “quiet helping hand” wherever it’s needed.

None of the foundation’s work would be possible without the support of donors, Cappelli said, and he hopes more people in the community will step up to help keep Bob McCarthy’s legacy alive.

