‘We need rescue so fast’: 8-year-old Forestville boy’s 911 call saves friend

FORESTVILLE, N.Y. — A 10-year-old girl in Forestville fell 20-30 feet while trying to retrieve a basketball – but thanks to the quick thinking of 8-year-old Mateo Ramos to call 911, firefighters quickly rescued her.

Mateo is just 8-years-old, but Friday, he took the initiative to call 911 to save his friend.

Dispatcher: 911, what is your emergency?



Mateo: At the Forestville Fire department somebody is hanging off a cliff… We need rescue so fast, I think the stick [holding her] is going to break.

Mateo and his friends were playing basketball at a court next door to the Forestville Fire Department.

WKBW Mateo Ramos watched his friend get stuck 20-30 feet below where he was standing on the top of the hillside.

Their ball rolled over the side of the very steep hill leading to Walnut Creek, so one of his friends, a 10-year-old girl, tried to get it.

“I thought she’d go sliding and grab it,” Mateo said. “But, I didn’t know there was mud right there.”

That’s when firefighters say that girl fell 20-30 feet down the banks of the creek and caught herself 10 feet from the bottom.

WKBW Mateo Ramos pointed out where their basketball fell over the hillside.

“She was hanging from the tree branch, a thick tree branch,” Mateo said.

He watched his friend cling onto that tree branch for nearly 5 minutes, but Mateo remembered what his mom, April, always told him… to call 911 in case of an emergency.

“As soon as I pulled in, they were jumping up and down screaming for us to come where they were at,” said past chief of the Forestville Fire Department Kyle Barthel.

WKBW The drop down from this point to Walnut Creek is nearly 40 feet to the bottom.

Barthel still volunteers for the fire department.

He and several other fire fighters from both Forestville and Silver Creek were able to rappel down and rescue Mateo’s friend.

“I tied a rope off to a tree, I went to get behind the victim so she wouldn’t fall down any further,” Barthel said. “She said she was not hurt, just tired.”

WKBW Past Chief of the Forestville Fire Department Kyle Barthel was the first person to rappel down to help the girl.

Both Barthel and Silver Creek fire chief Brandyn Griewisch feel that Mateo is a great example for other kids to follow.

“You don’t hear about it often,” Griewisch said. “It definitely is nice to know some kids are smarter than we are when it comes to cellphones.”

“There’s a lot of adults who can’t make that call,” Barthel said. “So, for a young child to make call and be calm about it is excellent.”

A young role model for everybody when they call 911 for an emergency.