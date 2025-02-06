'We feel ignored': Jamestown residents push for pothole help from NYS DOT

JAMESTOWN, NY (WKBW) — Residents of Jamestown are frustrated with the deteriorating condition of East 2nd Street, which is riddled with potholes causing vehicle damage.

The pothole problem on East 2nd Street has been worsening over time, leading to frequent complaints from residents experiencing vehicle damage. The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) had planned to reconstruct the street, but the project was delayed due to property easement issues.

"It's inconvenient because we go out of our way to avoid 2nd Street now," said Nate Conrad-Peterson, a resident affected by the road conditions.

Mark Roetzer, Jamestown Public Works Director, stated, "We're getting 20 to 30 calls a week easily," highlighting the volume of complaints received.

The city of Jamestown is responsible for the basic maintenance of the road, but the worsening condition has made it difficult to keep up. According to Roetzer, the city has a maintenance agreement with the DOT but cannot maintain the road effectively due to its poor condition.

Residents remain hopeful that the DOT will address their concerns soon, as the city continues to advocate for the necessary repairs to East 2nd Street.

7 News reached out to NYS DOT but received no comment.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.