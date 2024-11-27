'We are filling the gap': Salamanca neighbors helping neighbors with free food pantries

SALAMANCA, NY (WKBW) — Miranda Marvin's food pantry supports Salamanca neighbors with free food and clothing, building a strong community network.

"I know how it feels to struggle. That's a huge reason I decided to do this," said Marvin.

She started the pantry a few years ago and has had several neighbors join her through the Facebook group Salamanca NY Mutual Aid Network.

WKBW Miranda Marvin's food pantry supports Salamanca neighbors with free food and clothing, building a strong community network

"It's essential to understand that I may need help today, but I'll be able to help you tomorrow," said Marvin.

Marvin has even inspired her neighbor, Jade Maybee, to open a pantry of her own.

"One of the things I have seen is that people lack access, and this just makes a little sense to help in a little way in our little community," said Maybee.

Miranda has ten visitors daily who get water, food, clothing, and even a chat.

As Frank Cerny, Executive Director of Rural Outreach Center, says, Salamanca and the surrounding rural areas need food security.



"About 50,000 people are living in rural poverty in South Western New York, and we call them 'overlooked' or the 'invisible poverty' because people don't realize that poverty exists in this area," said Cerny.

Being in a rural community comes with its challenges, so the Rural Outreach Center in East Auroraconnectsg people to crucial resources.

"We find a way that they can help themselves, so we don't do the work. They do the work. They decide what

their goals are and what they're going to do," said Cerny.

For the neighbors in Salamanca, the free food pantries are making a difference.

"It's very important. We don't have much like this, and since Marvin opened this up, it's just amazing," said Sheldon Smith, a resident and pantry donor.

For Marvin, this is just her doing her part for her community.

"It's such a simple thing to me, and it's not hard to just put some food in it," said Marvin.

Marvin's pantry is open on 175 Broad Street in Salamanca, and she accepts donations 24/7.

