Village of Friendship apartment building destroyed in fire

VILLAGE OF FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire crews across the Southern Tier raced to the Village of Friendship Thursday for a massive fire.

Fire officials say the fire broke out in the early afternoon at a 6-unit apartment at 4 Depot Street.

All occupants were able to evacuate their residence before crews arrived.

Officials say several people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported.

Crews worked to put out the fire until late Thursday evening. The building was destroyed and deemed a total loss.

"Based on the age of the building and the structure we were pretty much exterior only," said Chief Nick Clark with the Friendship Fire Department.

7 News is still working to learn how many people were displaced.