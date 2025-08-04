CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation's largest engineering project in Western New York is underway on the I-86 bridge in Chautauqua County, with a price tag of at least $78 million.

For a second summer in a row, construction crews have been working on the bridge, but the completion date was pushed back.

"We expect to be finished with a complete project by the end of 2027," said Ryan Whalen, PIO for the Department of Transportation Region 5. "A little later than our original plan."

The project sometimes requires complete closures, primarily at night, to allow for concrete pouring and to minimize traffic.

"There are times when we need to close down the bridge entirely," said Whalen. "In general, we're doing that at night."

The ongoing construction has created challenges for businesses and neighbors, particularly in Bemus Point, where access has been severely restricted.

"It's taking too long and it's an inconvenience," said Jim Van Gorder.

Business owners like Tammy Schack have been impacted by the closure of the exit ramp that normally brings traffic directly to Main Street.

"People can't get to us," said Schack. "They completely severed our off-ramp. 13,000 cars go over that bridge every day, and they could not get to me."

Relief is coming soon as workers are finishing a new temporary off-ramp.

"We took action, and hopefully that will alleviate some of the stress that has been put on the business district in Bemus Point," said Whalen.

WATCH: Up close look at $78 million I-86 bridge rehabilitation

Up close look at $78 million I-86 bridge rehabilitation

Overnight Closures

The bridge carrying Interstate 86 over Chautauqua Lake between Ellery and North Harmony will be closed to eastbound traffic during the following periods to facilitate the ongoing bridge project:

From 11 p.m. Sunday, August 3, to 6 a.m. Monday, August 4

From 9 p.m. Monday, August 4, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 5

From 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6

From 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, August 8

In addition, the bridge will be closed to westbound traffic during the following time periods:

From 9 p.m. Monday, August 4, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 5

Motorists should utilize the posted detour at State Route 394 and State Route 430.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

