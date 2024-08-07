Tim Lexer’s final call: Cattaraugus Co. remembers sheriff’s office dispatcher killed after being hit by a car

EAST OTTO, N.Y. — Cattaraugus County gathered in memoriam of Tim Lexer, the volunteer firefighter and sheriff’s office dispatcher killed after being hit by a car. All listening to the radio for Tim’s final call Tuesday.

The full video of Tim Lexer’s final call:

Last week, Tim, a 42-year volunteer firefighter and 18-year Cattaraugus Co. Sheriff’s office dispatcher was hit by a car and killed while driving a lawnmower back from his in-laws house @WKBW https://t.co/0qJv9Fv80p pic.twitter.com/du0iFeHWou — Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) August 7, 2024

Tim's final call on the radio was Tuesday night. Last week, Tim was hit by a car and killed while driving a lawnmower back from his in-laws house.

Tim showed his heart every day and spent his entire life giving back to his community.

There will be a procession from the Mentley Funeral Home to East Otto around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The procession will depart the funeral home and proceed on Rock City St (Route 353 North) towards Main St. The procession will then pass the Sheriff's Office located on Court St to North 9th St and then back to Erie St (Route 353 North). From there, the procession will travel Route 353 North to Buelow Road to Toad Hollow Road (County Road 14) and continue North on County Road 14 into East Otto.

Family Photos

Tim worked for 42 years as a volunteer firefighter in East Otto, 11 of which as the fire chief of the East Otto Volunteer Fire Department.

At the same time, he worked 18 years as a Cattaraugus Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.

Despite that tragedy, his fellow firefighters and sheriff’s office coworkers will forever know him as much more:

WKBW Meghan Gentner & Tom Benz volunteered with Tim at the East Otto Volunteer Fire Dept.

“He was the sweetest person ever. Nothing ever phased him. He always stayed calm, cool, collected,” East Otto volunteer firefighter Meghan Gentner said. “He loved East Otto so much, he loved his family, his grandkids were number one. We will miss him dearly, because he was such an asset to us.”

“He was the glue that held us together be it the fire department or community,” East Otto volunteer firefighter Tom Benz said.

WKBW Cattaraugus Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brandon Walters worked with Tim daily as the captain of the communications division.

“You’re never able to fill a hole left by a man like Tim Lexer,” Capt. Brandon Walters of the Cattaraugus Sheriff’s Office said. “He was there for everyone he worked with, his family, his fire department, an amazing person.”