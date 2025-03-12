'This food goes a long way': Dunkirk food pantry facing cuts as part of Trump Administration's budget slashing

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Trump Administration is slashing $1 billion from U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that provide food grown on U.S. farms to schools and food pantries.

That appears to include a seasonal food box giveaway at the Chautauqua County Rural Ministry.

FeedMore WNY received $2 million from the USDA to provide food to thousands of Western New Yorkers and support more than 30 New York State farms, according to the nonprofit.

Bridget Majka, executive director of the Chautauqua County Rural Ministry, said she's worried about the future of the program.

“There are hungry people in the United States of America, there are hungry people in Chautauqua County in Dunkirk, New York, and we need to we need to help them," she told 7 News.

Folks who came to Wednesday's food drive talked about how the boxes of food help them make ends meet — and some had a message for President Trump.

Orlando: “It's very sad to hear that. That is gonna be cutting off all those programs to help us all.”

Cynthia: “If President Trump is hearing this, don't cut us back because we need these programs to feed the families.”

Meiah: “He needs to look more. He's worried about the wrong things.”

Nancy: “I think DOGE is a good idea. You know, we need to eliminate waste where we can. So, you know, God is my source, not the federal government, so I know that God will always supply for me.”

Linda: “It's an important program. It really is. I mean, the turnout today is wonderful, and everybody's so happy. Everybody's so happy to come and get this.”

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County announced food box distributions that began Wednesday and run through the end of August.

