'They work so hard': Gowanda Cub Scout Pack 276 collects Halloween candy for troops overseas

GOWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Gowanda Cub Scout Pack 276 is looking for your leftover Halloween candy to send to troops overseas as part of its Operation Treats for Troops service project.

"I feel thrilled because those people do get to celebrate Halloween because they work so hard for our country," said Rylee Blake, a Cub Scout.

The Cub Scout Pack will team up with Ensering Hopes and Dreamsto connect the pack with destinations to send the candy. Ensering Hopes and Dreams will even cover the costs of shipping the packages.

Pack Master Chris Jeanniton says this opportunity to give back to those fighting for our freedom is just another way the Cub Scout Pack is learning about sharing and helping one another.

"The things you learn all through scouting help you prepare for adulthood," said Jeanniton.

The Scout Pack hopes to have the community deliver wrapped candy bars by Friday.