FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 50 animals, including 41 dogs and 11 cats, were rescued from a home in the Town of Farmersville following a case of animal cruelty last month.

The animals are now in the care of the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, where staff are working to rehabilitate them and prepare them for adoption.

New York State Police, responding to reports of neglect, executed a warrant late last month at the Farmersville property. Inside, officers discovered animals living in unsanitary conditions, without access to clean water, adequate food, or veterinary care.

'They were in pretty bad shape': Over 50 animals seized in Southern Tier animal cruelty case

A woman who lived at the residence now faces multiple charges, including failure to provide sustenance and neglect of impounded animals.

Jazalynn Sullivan, a kennel assistant at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, described what she saw during the rescue.

“There were a lot of dogs upstairs, downstairs, even in the garage, but we were able to successfully get everybody out safe and into the shelter,” she said.

In addition to the poor living conditions, many of the animals were suffering from serious health issues.

“Some were losing teeth, some had already lost teeth,” Sullivan said. “They didn’t have proper food, so it’s hard to tell their age because of how bad their teeth are.”

Staff believe many of the dogs were inbred, which may have led to genetic complications. Some were found with flea infestations, jaw deformities, and tumors, including one dog missing its jaw entirely.

Though the SPCA is only equipped to house about 20 dogs, shelter staff made room for the new arrivals and began providing immediate care.

“Our goal is to just make sure they are comfortable, advocated for, and that they go into good homes,” Sullivan said.

As the animals begin their recovery, Sullivan reminds potential adopters of the importance of choosing ethical breeders or shelters.

“When you're looking to adopt a puppy, you want to back up that breeder and see how educated they are and how well they care for their animals,” she said. “The health of the mom and dad is just as important as the puppy’s health.”

The SPCA is currently seeking adopters, foster families, volunteers, and donations to continue supporting the animals' medical needs and care.

To find out how you can help or adopt, visit here.