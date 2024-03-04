'I think they're going to be super close': Dunkirk sisters give birth to Leap Day babies

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marissa Quinones and Makiya Anthony both welcomed their little ones on the rarest day of the year to give birth — leap day. What makes their story even more rare? Quinones and Anthony are sisters.

Quinones was scheduled to have her baby on February 29th, and she told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera she was excited to have her daughter on such a special day.

"My boyfriend at first told me to switch the day and I told him 'no' ... I think it's unique," she said.

However, Anthony had no idea she would wake up and give birth to her baby on leap day — along with her sister.

"It was just supposed to be a regular OB appointment, just my checkup," Anthony said. "Then they told me I was going to have my baby."

The two sisters were placed in different hospitals, and Cherie Coy, their mom, told Ferrera there was one word that came to mind.

"Panic," Coy said. "I try to be there for all of them. Instantly I knew what the weekend had in store for me."

However, members of the family had a sneaking suspicion this was going to happen.

"At first, we [Anthony and I] were just a week apart in our due dates," Quinones said. "Then my grandma kept saying ... we were going to have them on the same day."

This double birthday gives an extra reason for neighbors to celebrate.

"Every four years, there's going to be a crazy party in Dunkirk for a bunch of children," Coy said. "Everybody knows our whole family is just kids, kids, kids. Bring your kids."

What about the years February 29th doesn't come around?

"As the kids get older, they're not going to like they have to wait an extra day for their birthday," Coy said. "So I think the 28th is the day."

No matter the day of celebration, the moms said this rare circumstance is another opportunity to create family bonds.

"Me and my cousins, we're super closer in age, and that made us closer," Anthony said. "So I think they're [the babies are] going to be super close too."