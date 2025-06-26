BOLIVAR, NY (WKBW) — A Bolivar family is asking for the community's help after inheriting 13 dogs that were abandoned by a former tenant following an eviction.

Brandy Marlett and her family purchased property along County Road 40 in Bolivar. After two years of issues with a tenant, they decided to remove him from the property.

After evicting the tenant on June 17, he signed over his rights to any remaining property. That included 13 dogs living in horrible conditions, trapped inside kennels in the house.

"They're hurt, they've been abandoned, they have been left behind," Marlett said.

WATCH: 'They need a good home': Allegany County family seeks homes for dogs abandoned by former tenant

"I can't begin to imagine the nightmares that these dogs lived," Marlett said.

The Marletts couldn't abandon the dogs, who are still adjusting to their new environment.

"They're skittish and they're scared," Marlett said.

The family tried to call the Allegany County Sheriff's Office for help, but deputies said the dogs are considered abandoned property and are now the family's responsibility. The SPCA Serving Allegany County also couldn't assist, saying their facility is too full to take in additional animals.

"I just want homes for them, safe homes," Marlett said.

Brandy and her children built new kennels to shelter the animals until they can find forever homes.

"We've found homes for three of them that are gone currently, and two more will be gone on Sunday," Marlett said.

The family is still caring for seven dogs and hopes the community will step up to give these animals a loving home.

"As you saw earlier, they're all loving dogs, they just want to be treated fairly, and there's been a lot of people around the community that are definitely willing to help," Logan Englehart said.

Even those unable to adopt can still help the Marletts by donating dog food or contributing to their GoFundMe campaign, which was created to help alleviate the cost of caring for the abandoned animals.

"We've gotten a lot of donations and just a lot of people coming to just to help support, and it's great, all sweet," Keagan Chapman said. "They're all so lovable. They are definitely scared, but they all need a good home."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.