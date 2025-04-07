'They make the drive worth it': Rural teacher faces long commute to fill special education gap

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emma Telesco wakes up every day at 5 a.m. to make the hour-and-20-minute drive to Seneca Intermediate School, where she teaches fourth grade. Her commitment to her students drives her, even as she travels more than two hours and forty minutes round trip to get to work.

“I would stay here forever for them,” Telesco said. “They bring me back every day. They make the drive worth it; I would not change it for the world.”

Telesco addresses a critical shortage of special education teachers in the Salamanca Central School District by working in a co-taught classroom where students with special abilities are educated alongside their peers. Her passion for teaching special education is evident as she shares her journey in education.

“I started with general education, and then I got offered the opportunity to be in a co-ed room,” Telesco explained. “I love it, and being able to help the kids reach their abilities in all aspects of life is awesome.”

There is a large need for special education teachers in New York State, especially in rural areas.

According to recent New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) data, about 72 percent of public schools with special education vacancies report difficulty filling those positions. Roughly 50 percent of all rural schools face at least one special education vacancy, contributing to the 18 teacher shortage areas in the state, up from just three a decade ago.

Dr. Mark Beehler, superintendent of Salamanca City Central School District, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the challenges faced in attracting qualified teachers.

“Special education teachers are tough to come by,” he said.

To address the shortage, Beehler emphasized the importance of collaboration among local school districts, which he refers to as the "Fab Five." This group includes Salamanca, Ellicottville, Cattaraugus Little Valley, Randolph, and Randolph Academy.

“We all work together,” Beehler said. “We’re meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to share resources around special education students.”

The reward for Telesco comes from her students, who inspire her to continue bridging the educational gap in her community.

"I'll be here forever,” she asserted, reflecting her deep commitment to her role as an educator.

