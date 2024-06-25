‘There's just no words’: Belfast community mourns death of 15-year-old drowning victim

BELFAST, NY (WKBW) — “These kinds of things are really — it's very hard to find a word. I think the one word I would use is just — an incredible heaviness,” remarked Pastor Craig Buelow.

The Belfast community in Allegany County is in mourning after the death of 15-year-old Richard Elliott. He was swept away by a current and drowned in the Genesee River late Thursday night.

Pastor Buelow has been in close contact with the Elliott family.

“There's just no words. I think the only thing we could really do is be present with them right now and just be there and whatever they need in the moment,” replied Pastor Buelow.

Elliott, who was affectionately known as “Ricky”, leaves behind his mother, father, and six siblings.

“He was incredibly well-liked. I always saw him around town hanging out with different kids all the time. I saw there was he always had somebody with them. Loved playing sport,” noted Pastor Buelow.

Belfast Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Wendy Butler, told 7 News Ricky was a bright student. He was on the high honor roll and loved lifting the spirits of those around him.

“Ricky's a fun kid. He liked to make kids laugh. He was very intelligent. There's a lot of kids are just reflecting on you know, just how fun he was to be around,” Butler described.

The community is showing support for the Elliott family during this difficult time with donations through this GoFundMe page and a love fund — a true testament to the Belfast community.

“This is how our community interacts and always comes together when there's always some sort of need or unfortunate tragedy,” noted Butler.

