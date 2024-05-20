'There's everything for everyone': Sky High Aerial Adventure Park opens for season

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY — The Sky High Aerial Adventure Park is open once again.

The adventure park in Ellicottville gives families a birds eye view of nature, while being New York State's largest aerial park.

Dash Hegeman with Holiday Valley Resort tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson, the climbing park gives families 13 courses to choose from.

"There's everything for everyone in the family or the group do a lot of group activities here, team building workshops, that kind of stuff," said Hegeman.

Tickets for a 3 hour session and a ride on the alpine coaster is 70 dollars for an adult and 62 for a child.

There's even a birthday party option for two hours for ages 7 to 15 years old which will cost you 40 dollars per person.

But the park isn't all about the climbing.

"Sky High isn't just the aerial adventure park. There's the mountain coaster. There's Mr. Happy Gem Mining which is kind of a immersive educational experience for little kids, kind of old fashioned panning for gold experience," said Hegeman.

The park has bikes to rent to test your mountain biking skills, as well as e-bikes.

The mountain coaster opens May 24 from Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 11AM-6PM.

"The really cool experience is, it's not a one and done experience, it's summer-long activity that you can do time and time again, have a great time doing and really just be able to set your own personal goals and see how it all works out every single time you come." said Hegeman

You can book your reservation here.