'There is life after your injury': Holimont's 'TetraSki' brings new opportunity for winter fun

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holimont's Phoenix Adaptive Skiing Program gives people living with disabilities the chance to enjoy winter sports.

On Thursday, one Army veteran got to try out the 'TetraSki,' a motorized ski rig controlled by the skier's hands.

This is just one of many options for those living with disabilities to give them independence but also access to one of Western New York's favorite pastimes.

"It has skis on the bottom of it, and they can ski behind the walker, and they can ski and turn the walker on the slopes," said David Berghash, Director of the Phoenix Adaptive Skiing program.

The Holimont TetraSki is just one of 27 worldwide for skiers, giving a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to Army veteran James Whitaker.

"I get to do something I never thought I would be able to do, which is ski," said Whitaker.

Spreading joy to those who are experiencing their first ski lesson.

"It's a great feeling for us, an even better feeling for him," said Berghash.

Ski lessons with the Phoenix Adaptive Program are open on Saturdays and Sundays with a reservation; call the snowsports office at 716-699-8159 for more information.