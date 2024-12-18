'There is a cost savings': Dunkirk and Fredonia exploring combination of police and fire departments

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following hefty tax hikes in Dunkirk (5.8%) and Fredonia (84%) this year, there may be some relief in the future. Both municipalities are exploring a merger of their fire and police departments.

Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz told me they will apply for a consolidation grant from the state that could merge both the Fredonia and Dunkirk police and fire departments into one. Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson told me he is on board. The governor's office told me New York State hasn't committed to facilitating this merger.

Both Fredonia and Dunkirk said they would like to see a study into potential cost savings and public safety before moving forward.

What do the mayors and chiefs of all these departments think about this idea?