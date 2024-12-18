'There is a cost savings': Dunkirk and Fredonia exploring combination of police and fire departments

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following hefty tax hikes in Dunkirk (5.8%) and Fredonia (84%) this year, there may be some relief in the future. Both municipalities are exploring a merger of their fire and police departments.
Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz told me they will apply for a consolidation grant from the state that could merge both the Fredonia and Dunkirk police and fire departments into one. Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson told me he is on board. The governor's office told me New York State hasn't committed to facilitating this merger.
Both Fredonia and Dunkirk said they would like to see a study into potential cost savings and public safety before moving forward.
What do the mayors and chiefs of all these departments think about this idea?
“I think it’s something the communities feel is long overdue,” Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz said. “With the city of Dunkirk and the village of Fredonia under financial strain right now, we are going to take advantage of the application to apply for any grant funding that is available for this.”
“Combining these services could help us grow,” Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson said. “Because it makes sense. We have equipment that they don’t have [and vice-versa]. We just got a brand-new ladder firetruck; Dunkirk has a brand new pumper firetruck.”
“The efficiencies will show itself,” Fredonia Police Chief David E. Price said. “We are two like populations that are only separated by a paper border, we are side by side… I think you are stopping short at police and fire, I think there should be one government.”
“I would be in favor if the study reveals it’s in the best interest of the public,” Dunkirk Police Chief Christopher Witkowski said. “I think we could manage both communities very well.”
“I would say that I am cautiously optimistic,” Dunkirk Fire Chief Michael Edwards Jr. said. “It needs to be studied extensively.”
“I’m open to the idea, look forward to seeing more data,” Fredonia Fire Chief Joshua Myers said. “I think it’s the right idea for conversation right now, I truly do.”