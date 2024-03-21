'The most difficult year': Ski resorts across WNY struggle with mild winter

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY — In Ellicottville, Holiday Valley Ski Resort closed on Thursday to make snow for their weekend festivities as the mild winter has been difficult for most ski resorts in WNY.

WKBW Tough winter for ski resorts hits Ellicottville businesses wallets.

The Cattaraugus Co. ski resort had to cancel its pond skimming event on Saturday and will have a concert instead.

"I believe that this is the latest we've ever made snow before," said Dash Hegeman, Holiday Valley Director of Marketing.

The resort brings tons of skiers to Ellicottville and businesses need customers to thrive, like The Boardroom Snowboard Shop at the base of Holiday Valley.

"This was probably the most difficult year I can remember," said owner Spencer Timkey. "Other years you may take that for granted just in the power of snowmaking but in a year like this when it kind of saves your hide, you appreciate those guys that much more."

Other shop owners like Trey Clauss of the City Garage Ski Shop agree.

"We just deal with what Mother Nature gives us," said Clauss. "When you get here it may be a mediocre day but it's better than being at work."

The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Brian McFadden says this winter has brought enough people in to consider it a win.

"Ellicottville is a four-season destination, truly a four-season destination. When you look around the region, some people have ski resorts. People have great summer programs, but there aren't many resorts that have winter and a summer programs. We have both. We have the best of both." said McFadden.

The teams at the top of Holiday Valley will continue snowmaking until Friday morning.

"This is a really good indication that we're out there committed to our guests and doing everything that we can to give them as awesome and as long of a season as possible," said Hegeman.