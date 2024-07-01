‘Thank you doesn’t seem like enough’: 80-year-old grandmother in need receives donation-funded septic tank

VILLAGE OF CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — After more than two months without a working shower or toilet inside her house, 80-year-old Sherry Camilloni just received the septic tank she’s needed – completely funded by community donations.

For Sherry, it’s been a whirlwind past two months.

Just two weeks ago, 7 News reporter Derek Heid met her at her lowest point, going on six weeks without a functioning septic tank in her home, with no help from insurance, and no way to cover the payment herself.

WKBW Sherry Camilloni spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about the dozens of donations that came in to support her.

“I can’t shower, I can’t use dishes, I can’t use the toilet, the whole nine yards,” Sherry said in June.

Now, there’s a much happier grandmother in the Village of Cattaraugus, supported by dozens of members of our own community.

“Thank you doesn’t seem like enough,” Sherry said. “I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Her grandson Jeremy set up a GoFundMe to help her pay for the costly home repairs.

WKBW Jeremy Camilloni is in the process of moving back home to WNY, so he spoke with Sherry and 7 News reporter Derek Heid on Zoom.

It raised $11,119 in just eight days.

Jeremy told 7 News that three complete strangers donated $1,000 or more, the top donation, $1,250

“[The top donor], he and his wife, saw the clip on the news, and they just said that no 80-year-old woman should be living like that,” Jeremy said. “They basically looked at their bank account and decided what is the most they could give to help out and that was the number.”

“I almost fell on the floor,” Sherry said. “The compassion about [me] having to use a porta potty, that’s insane.”

Now, all that money has turned to reality, with the long awaited, brand new septic tank just now delivered to Sherry’s home.

WKBW After two rough months, Sherry Camilloni just received the septic tank her home was in desperate need of.

“I really can’t believe it. After all this time, I’m still overwhelmed,” Sherry said.

…Lifting the spirits of a widowed grandmother down on her luck.

“She seems happier,” Jeremy said.

…Meaning the showers at the neighbor’s house are numbered.

“I just can’t do that anymore, I just can’t do that,” Sherry said.

…And, there’s just a few more days of needing that porta potty.

WKBW The lone bathroom at Sherry Camilloni's house is a Porta Potty placed outside of her front door.

“We’re just happy to see that porta potty leaving the yard,” Jeremy said.

The new septic tank installation is expected to be completed sometime this week.