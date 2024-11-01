'Sky's the limit': Colden and Glenwood residents look toward the future of new Kissing Bridge ownership

GLENWOOD, NY (WKBW) — According to Buffalo Business First, the owners of the Kissing Bridge Ski Center sold the resort for $1.06 million last week. Now, surrounding towns hope the resort's future developments will bring a business boom.

The ski center has had a tough few seasons, with Mother Nature not often on its side. This past February, leadership told 7 News that a lack of snow limited the terrain, often causing them to close for days or minimizing the number of slopes and lifts open.

Businesses along Highway 240 are hopeful for better snow days.

The Last Run Tavern and Grill are one of the last restaurants you spot before reaching Kissing Bridge Ski Center, a welcome neighbor for the family-owned business.

"We get customers all season long, but we are swamped once the snow comes," said Mike Perry, owner of the Last Run Tavern and Grill.

While no snow is covering the slopes now, Perry tells 7 News the potential for more customers and improvements to his childhood ski area is compelling.

"Any new development or modernization of the ski resort would benefit everybody. If there's more snow made, people coming from out of the area, I think everyone in the community is excited," said Perry.

With the ski center's new owners comes the hope of making the towns of Colden, Glenwood, and Concord more than just places in the rearview mirror.

"I have been told that they are looking at programming for 12 months out of the year with possible camping, so the people will be able to enjoy that all year long instead of when it just snows," said Colden Town Supervisor James DePasquale.

DePasquale tells 7 News that more visitors are coming through the area, and he is hopeful there will be more interest in people starting businesses there.

7 News reached out to KB for a statement and was told they would send one next week.