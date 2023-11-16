Silver Creek bus driver honored by Chautauqua County Legislature for actions during September crash

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday night the Chautauqua County Legislature honored Michael Pantano for his actions during a crash in September.

The legislature said Pantano, a Silver Creek resident and bus driver for the Silver Creek Central School District, was driving his bus on Route 20 when he noticed that a vehicle approaching in the opposite direction crossed into his lane and he was able to maneuver the bus to prevent a head-on collision. A collision still took place but all 11 students on the bus and the driver of the vehicle were not injured.

“The Chautauqua County Legislature honors and commends the heroic efforts and quick actions of Michael Pantano,” said District 6 Legislator Tom Harmon. “He has brought honor to himself, the Village of Silver Creek, the Town of Hanover, the Silver Creek Central School District and all of Chautauqua County.”