'She's a leader' West Valley junior chosen to represent US Naval Sea Cadet Corps in Australia

WEST VALLEY, NY — Magdalena Parish, a junior at West Valley Central School, was chosen to go to Australia last month to represent the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps for a two-week International Exchange Program.

Parish got the phone call at 9 p.m. and had to call her athletic director to tell him, she could not play softball for the season.

"I was like I won't be here for softball season, but I'm going to Australia," said Parish.

Parish is wrapping up a junior year at West Valley Central School she will never forget.

Parish is a Command Chief for Sullivan's division of the US Navy Sea Cadets in Buffalo and was one of four chosen nationwide to go to Australia.

"I didn't think I was going to get it. I mean being from a small town. I had no idea what was gonna happen," said Parish.

While in Australia Parish visited naval sites and even spent five days at the Fleet Engagement Camp, where she got a first-hand look at how the Australian military works.

When Parish is not commanding her fellow sea cadets, she's had at work as an honors student, a shot putter, and a discus thrower.

But above all else, she is making her Operations Officers proud.

"She not only represented the United States. She not only represented sea cadets. She represented what it means to be a Sullivans. In the training ship Little Rock and we are so extremely proud," said LTJG Ryan Caughill, he says the U.S. Navy Sea Cadets program is a way for teens to get a better understanding of respect while providing gateways to future opportunities.

Parish says joining the Sea Cadets has left a lasting impression on her.

"It took a long time to be able to get to do this, but I think, if you're interested in the military it's something to get into as a youth and it has amazing opportunities," said Parish.

