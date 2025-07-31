'Rodeo is in our blood': Gerry Rodeo celebrates 80 years as a cherished community tradition

GERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Gerry Rodeo, a summer ritual 80 years in the making, brings together cowboys, cowgirls, bucking horses and families for four nights of entertainment and community connection in Chautauqua County.

"All the cowboys come here, this is their cowboy Christmas," said Rob Gann.

For many attendees, the rodeo represents a multi-generational tradition that has become woven into the fabric of local life.

"I think I've been coming to the rodeo for 75 years," said Phil Baker of Jamestown.

The event, which began in 1945 shortly after the formation of the Gerry Fire Department, started with what seemed like a crazy idea at the time — hosting a rodeo as a fundraiser. Eight decades later, that tradition continues stronger than ever.

Paul Cooley, who has volunteered with the Gerry Fire Department for 62 years, has witnessed much of this history firsthand.

"And here we are...80 years," said Cooley.

Beyond the rodeo itself, the famous beef barbecue draws crowds eager for the signature meal that has become legendary in the region.

"The barbecue beef dinner...You cannot beat it," said one enthusiastic diner.

"The barbecue beef is awesome," said Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone.

The massive culinary operation begins at 5 a.m. as volunteer chefs start smoking 1,000 pounds of beef at a time over maple wood fires. The beloved potatoes are steamed until soft, then deep-fried in giant kettles until golden brown.

For Paul Rounds, who maintains the arena grounds, the dinner holds special memories.

"My wife originally took care of the dining hall, and I helped her, and she passed away two years ago with cancer, and my granddaughter is the one that has taken her spot over," said Rounds.

When asked why the Gerry Rodeo has endured for so long, attendees point to its role in bringing families together across generations.

"It's something that's a generational thing and more and more families come out," said Desiree Barmore.

One vendor summed up the community's dedication: "There's other fun things to do to raise money. You could have a chicken barbecue. You could have bingo, but rodeos is in our blood. We've been here for as long as I can remember, since I was little toddling around."

The Gerry Rodeo, located at 4351 Route 60, continues through Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. Dinner is served from 5 to 8 p.m. in the air-conditioned dining room. The barbecue beef dinner includes sliced beef, kettle-fried potatoes with gravy, barbecue sauce, corn, tossed salad, cottage cheese, roll, ice cream and a beverage. The rodeo shows begin at 8 p.m.

