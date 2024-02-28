Watch Now
Rand Machine Products in Falconer awarded $47 million contract from U.S. Army

Posted at 7:38 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 19:38:18-05

FALCONER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rand Machine Products in Falconer has been awarded a $47 million five-year contract from the U.S. Army.

The facility will produce aviation suspension lugs for the military as part of a deal that goes from this year to 2029.

Mark Geise, Chautauqua County Deputy County Executive for Economic Development, joined 7 Voices on Tuesday to discuss the impact the investment will have on the jobs market and the community.

