Pumpkinville's 56th season kicks off in Great Valley, NY

GREAT VALLEY, NY (W.K.B.W) — Pumpkinville's 56th season began on September 14 in Great Valley, NY offering fall fun for families.



Voted Buffalo's Best Pumpkin Patch, it operates daily from 9am to 7pm through October 31st.

Over 35 attractions are available, including pumpkin picking and various food options.

Located minutes from Ellicottville, making it accessible for a fall day trip.

Offers fun for both kids and adults with a variety of activities.

"It was wonderful. It was warm. Families were here just enjoying themselves relaxing," said Dan Pawlowski, whose family has owned the 225 acre property for 29 years.

Pawlowski and his family have brought in new attractions for families.

"This year, we have our brand new corn barn that is kind of like a giant sand pit that we filled up with corn. Kids can play in and dig in and jump in or we work hard all year long to try and come up with creative new ideas to share with our guests,"

The farm is open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., until Halloween.

Tickets for a weekday are 13 dollars a person, and $16.50 during the weekend, they also offer free parking.