'Proud to say I am from Mayville': The 2025 Mayville Winter Festival is here

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayville’s 38th Annual Winter Festival is drawing crowds with a huge ice castle built by local volunteers.

The last few Western New York winters didn't make the completion of this ice castle easy, but the castle is back, bigger and better than ever.

Shelly Bowen said she is thankful to have this Winter Festival in her own backyard.

"It makes you feel proud to be from Mayville," said Bowen.

This year, the ice castle is built from nearly two thousand ice blocks, crafted through weeks of preparation.

This year's Winter Festival almost didn't happen because of rising costs and insurance concerns. But the non-profit Inspire Good of Western New York stepped in to keep the festival going, with the help of community members and local businesses.

Christian Hy, who helped build the castle said local businesses and residents have rallied together to support the event, donating everything from snacks to hot chocolate.

"The whole project has been great and to see the community support a lot of businesses and members of the community," Hy said.

After two winters of missed opportunities, the perfect weather has allowed volunteers to craft the ice castle.

Bowen said she hopes to see a full house this weekend for the festival, “Tons of people come from out of town. It’s a great feeling.”

The 38th Annual Winter Festival takes place this Friday through Sunday.