'Prime waterfront property': Big plans ahead for Dunkirk’s last piece of undeveloped waterfront property

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Dunkirk is inviting developers to submit proposals for what officials call the last prime piece of undeveloped waterfront property along Lake Erie.

The 2.3-acre site, located along Lakeshore Drive near Main Street, is now open for Expressions of Interest through June 20.

Susan Corralis has lived in Dunkirk for over 40 years, the potential for new development brings her a sense of hope.

“I think it would be really nice to have something that would attract people to the waterfront, maybe some more shops, something fun for people when they come into town," she said.

The site, which has been vacant since the late 1980s, offers a rare opportunity for transformation.

“This is prime waterfront property,” said Vince DeJoy, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Dunkirk. “It doesn’t deserve to just sit there without activity, we could use the additional tax base.”

DeJoy said city officials are seeking not only the highest bidder but also the most impactful proposal, especially as the city faces a financial deficit.

“We started out $18 million in the hole,” DeJoy said. “But I think the way we’re going to get out of this crisis is to grow our way out of it. The more people wanting to live here, do business here, play here, and visit here, I think that will be a big help.”

According to DeJoy, the city is open to creative and ambitious ideas, including mixed-use developments with residential and retail space, resort-style living with pool and marina access, or even a regional tourist attraction.

Corralis agrees that smart development could benefit more than just city beautification; it could bring in much-needed revenue.

“We’ve lost a lot of businesses, taxes are going up because of deficits, and I would just like to see something that brings revenue to the area,” Corralis said.

Developers have until June 20 to submit their EOIs.