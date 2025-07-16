SALAMANCA, NY (WKBW) — A historic building in Salamanca that once served as a healing center in the early 1900s continues that legacy today, though in very different ways.

Wildwood Sanitarium on Prospect Avenue, formerly an osteopathic infirmary, now operates as a paranormal attraction while also serving as a community food pantry for residents in need.

"It's not even just spooky season," said Zachary Przystal, who owns the property with his wife, Brooke. "Some people get that impression, they're just like, 'Oh, like only things happen October, November,' that's not true."

The couple runs ghost tours throughout the year, using the proceeds to maintain the historic building and support community initiatives.

"We like to call it paranormal for a purpose," Brooke Przystal said. "So all of the money for the tours and everything else goes into the house, or we buy Christmas presents for the community."

One of their key initiatives is the Wildwood Pantry Project, which provides free food to residents of Salamanca struggling to make ends meet.

WATCH: 'Paranormal for a purpose': Historic Wildwood Sanitarium continues to serve the Salamanca community

'Paranormal for a purpose': Historic Wildwood Sanitarium continues to serve the Salamanca community

"People just don't have enough to make ends meet, and they've got kids to feed," said Laurie Wagatha, who works with the pantry.

The need is significant in Salamanca, where Census data show that the median household income is nearly $40,000, with a poverty rate exceeding 20%.

The Wildwood Pantry is one of six food distribution points throughout the city, creating a network of support for vulnerable residents.

"All of these little pantries in Salamanca help the community even if it's just the little things," Wagatha said.

For Zachary, the building's current purpose feels like a continuation of its original mission.

"This place used to be a place of healing in the early 1900s, and it's almost like it's still continuing to try to be like that," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.