'Pandemic really hurt us': John Ash Cleaners in Olean closing after serving community for over 100 years

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than 100 years John Ash Cleaners has been serving the Olean community.

"I was 10 years old, my dad let me come down to the store and give me odds and ends to do to just keep me busy and out of trouble, and as years went by, you might say that I moved up the ladder," said John J. Ash.

In his nineties, John J. Ash continues to work at the store. His father, also John, a World World I veteran, opened up the shop around 1920 but they have announced they will be closing in May.

"I never thought I would see the day that this would happen," said Ash. "I just assumed we would be lucky enough to have someone to and want to purchase the business but that didn't happen."

They say a major impact has been more people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pandemic really hurt us," said Peter Ash. "People not dressing as professional as they're working from home."

Patti-Ann Brown was emotional to hear the news. She’s been a customer since 1986 and called it "a mainstay of the community."