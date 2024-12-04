Pain at the pump: Jamestown residents raise concern over gas prices

JAMESTOWN, NY (WKBW) — Viewers have contacted 7 News to get answers about the high gas prices in Jamestown.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Jamestown is $3.58 per gallon, compared to Chautauqua County where the average price is $3.33 per gallon.

So I decided to look further into it. According to AAA, the high price of gas in Jamestown is due to high demand, proximity to Pennsylvania and the cost of oil.

"Honestly, I cannot fill up because I have three kids and money's tight," said Brittany Morgan. "I have never really haven't been able to fill up."

Morgan is not the only one feeling pain at the pump.

The high prices have been raising concerns and officials like Councilman at Large Russell Bonfiglio said something has to be done.

"Buffalo has 30 to 40 cents gas cheaper than Jamestown, and we are not a rich community," said. Bonfiglio. "It is ridiculous we have to pay these high gas prices, and we have a lot of poor folks that gotta go to work and pay these high gas prices."

Bonfiglio has contacted the Chautauqua County leaders about the gas prices but was told the gas stations aren't doing anything illegal.

AAA believes the higher prices are due to Pennsylvania's proximity to the county and the state's higher gas taxes, which could increase the price here in New York.

Another reason is that oil costs have risen to the high 60s and low 70s, boosting consumers' costs.

AAA recommends that consumers conserve gas by mapping their routes, avoiding high traffic times, and ensuring their tire pressure is at the vehicle's recommended levels.

You can find current gas prices in Jamestown from GasBuddy,here.