BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bemus Point businesses are celebrating the reopening of the I-86 bridge off-ramp that's been closed, cutting off access to stores and decreasing customer traffic.

Tammy Schack, owner of Bridgeview One Stop, said the 16-month ordeal showed her that retail businesses like hers need more support from the government.

"I don't mean to sound ungrateful. I couldn't be more grateful," she said. "But it shouldn't take this. You shouldn't be shut down in the first place."

The massive project on the bridge across Chautauqua Lake meant the offramp that led directly to her business was inaccessible for 16 months, which she said caused significant financial hardship.

"My numbers were lower than COVID," Schack said. "13,000 going across that have no access to me adds up."

Schack spent months seeking assistance from local and state officials.

"I went to the village. I went to my assemblyman. I went to my congressman. I went to the senator," she said.

WATCH: 'Nurture Chautauqua': Bemus Point business owner seeking help due to I-86 bridge construction

'Nurture Chautauqua': Bemus Point business owner seeking help due to I-86 bridge construction

Schack said that all officials expressed sympathy but told her there were no programs available to help existing businesses like hers facing disruptions.

This experience has inspired Schack to propose a new initiative called "Nurture Chautauqua" to County Executive PJ Wendel. Her proposed program would specifically help small retail businesses in the way an IDA [Industrial Development Agency] helps new industrial businesses.

When I asked Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel about the "Nurture Chautauqua" concept, he called it "a unique concept" but expressed doubts about its feasibility.

"It's unfortunate, and I do sympathize. But to say because we're not reimbursing them for loss means we're not understanding, we're not compassionate isn't accurate either," Wendel said.

I asked County Executive Wendel if there should be an equivalent program for retail businesses.

"You would have to have an infinite amount of money," he said. "Where do you draw the line?"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

