'Not safe in infants': Town of Machias issues water warning, local pediatrician shares how to protect infants

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a warning for families living in the Town of Machias about high levels of nitrate being found in the water. Officials are pointing at the increased rain as part of the problem.

Town officials shared on Facebook that though the increase of the chemical is reportedly still safe for adults, it could be dangerous for infants under six months.

A local doctor is voicing those dangers to help keep you and your family safe.

"This can happen in, in exactly the type of weather we've had recently, and it does take a few days for it to dissipate and get to safer levels," UB Pediatric Sleep Lab Medical Director Dr. Amanda Hassinger said.

No, this is not your occasional boil water notice.

"In fact, if you boil it, you may increase the concentration of the nitrate in that water, so it actually can make it worse if you boil them," Dr. Hassinger said.

Doctor Hassinger said when it comes to infants and young children a notice like this means infants and young children should not consume in any form of sink water.

"The reason it's not safe in infants is that they are a type of hemoglobin, which is the actual molecule in our blood that carries oxygen to every part of our cells, every part of our body, their hemoglobin is a little bit different until they're about six months of age," Dr. Hassinger said.

A way around this is to get a special type of filtration system called "reverse osmosis" -or buy bottled water for anything involving infants and young children until there's an update from the county health officials. Too much nitrate in a young child can cause blue baby syndrome or methemoglobin because the baby's hemoglobin is not bound to oxygen.

"So, if you get to a dangerous threshold of hemoglobin that's changed to this methemoglobin form, you can die from the inability of oxygen to be delivered to your cells," Dr. Hassinger added.

If your child is lethargic, tired, not responsive or not wanting to eat, take them to the emergency room or their doctor as soon as possible, she explained.

Medical professionals will be able to do a special test for this.

According to the Town of Machias officials, the water will be retested on Friday and will release any new information about this situation.