Nonprofit making significant impact in Cattaraugus County by providing food assistance, youth programs

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saving Grace Outreach is making a significant impact in the Village of Cattaraugus by providing food assistance and youth programs to residents facing economic challenges.

Stephanie Avery is one of many residents who have benefited from the nonprofit's services during difficult times.

"So many people have needs nowadays," Avery said. "It's just everything's been more costly and more difficult."

Through Saving Grace Outreach, Avery received food assistance that helped fill the gaps in her family's needs.

"I felt kind of embarrassed to have to ask for help, but it helped," Avery said.

The nonprofit operates out of 26 Mill Street, which houses both a food pantry and the Community Cares Center. This one-stop location serves as a crucial resource for the rural community.

Beyond food assistance, Saving Grace Outreach provides a free summer youth program at their Community Cares Center, giving children a safe place to learn and play.

"It's a huge need because there's nowhere for you to go in our community and other than the school there really isn't a place for them to really play and just kind of feel like they belong so our whole mission is to have a place where people feel like they belong, that they're loved, they're cared for," said Elizabeth O'Neill.

The center offers various activities for children, including crafts and outdoor play.

"This space makes it easy for us to have kind of like centers so we can do crafts for a while and then we can move on and go outside and play, which is important for kids to learn how to play with each other," said Audrey Szeta, a volunteer for the nonprofit.

O'Neill has been developing the center since 2016.

"It's been a journey since 2016 when we took over the building," O'Neill said. "It's been kind of like ever since then, just growing little by little."

As the organization looks to expand its services, O'Neill emphasized their need for community support.

"We need help," O'Neill said. "We need more volunteers, we're always looking for volunteers — we're always looking for people with good ideas."

For residents like Avery, the impact of Saving Grace Outreach has been invaluable.

"She wants the community to have resources and it's been a wonderful resource. So we're very appreciative," Avery said.

