New preserve with 2.1 miles of publicly accessible hiking trails opens in Cattaraugus County

TOWN OF SOUTH VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York Land Conservancy announced it has opened its newest preserve, a 185-acre forest in Cattaraugus County: the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands.

It is named after the co-founder of the Gallogly Family Foundation and is located on W. Perimeter Road in the Town of South Valley near Allegany State Park.

The land conservancy said it acquired the property, which includes a diversity of plants and animals and 2.1 miles of publicly accessible hiking trails, from the Sluga family in 2022.

“One of the best aspects of our land protection efforts is that we get to work with landowners, like the Slugas, who voluntarily choose to conserve their land for the betterment of every living thing in our region. Thanks to their love of nature, the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands is now part of a broader network of forests that includes thousands of acres of protected state land. The protection of this property is a huge step forward for the Western New York Wildway.” - Marisa Riggi, the Executive Director of the Land Conservancy

