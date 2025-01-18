New Dining Out program location in Fredonia provides seniors hot meals, social activities and more

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new location for a senior dining program has opened at Fredonia First Methodist Church, providing hot meals, social activities, and wellness programs for seniors.

The program, which aims to foster community and support among seniors, will now serve meals twice a week at the church.

The initiative is designed to offer not just nourishment but also a sense of community and engagement for seniors in the area.

"My wife and I are here today to support the senior dining site," said Richard Ricker, a retired pastor involved with the program. "Reaching out to the people of our church and community, especially those who are grieving and in need of support, is important to us."

Carole Ricker expressed her excitement about the program.

"This is an opportunity for another ministry in our area and to just enjoy each other and show love because that's what we need right now," Carole said.

Nettie Puleff, a former restaurant owner, emphasized the program's goals.

"We're hoping to provide a place to have fun, have good food, and enjoy one another," Puleff said.

Kathie Hatt, from Forestville, shared her thoughts on the program's importance.

"I think this area really needs something like this. Unfortunately, a lot of times senior citizens are forgotten about," Hatt said.

The meals are prepared by well-known community members, including Puleff, who previously owned the Mustard Seed restaurant. Their involvement adds a familiar and comforting touch to the meals served.

Olive Becker, a participant in the program, highlighted its affordability and social benefits.

"I've enjoyed the meals that I've had through the Dining Out Program," Becker said. "It's a very economical way to eat."

The expansion of the senior dining program in Fredonia is set to provide nutritional support and a vital social outlet for seniors, fostering community ties and offering a welcoming space for those who might otherwise feel isolated.

